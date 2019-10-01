Mumbai airport will be 100% plastic-free from 2 October; offenders to be fined between Rs 5,000-Rs 25,000

The Mumbai airport will become completely plastic-free from 2 October (Wednesday), said the GVK-run Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) in a statement on Monday. The MIAL released a notice, laying out the guidelines of plastic-ban in accordance with the Union government.

Accoridng to The Hindu, the airport has also communicated the logistical changes to all airline operators, thereby helping them modify their plastic use.

Speaking to The Times of India, a MIAL spokesperson said, "The airport has banned all single-use plastic items including disposable cutlery made up of thermocol (polystyrene or plastic), PET/PETE bottles (less than 200 ml), plastic bags (with/without handle), disposable dish/bowl for food packaging, straws, thermocol items and bubble wraps."

Instead of using plastic, the replacement at the GVK lounge will now include, steel straws, cutlery, items made up of corn starch, biodegradable materials and cloth bags.

The Maharashtra Government, earlier this week, had issued a notification on banning certain categories of plastic and thermocol, including less than 200 ml drinking water PET bottles, plastic bags for shopping, disposable thermocol cups, plates and straws, News18 reported.

The notification was issued by the Environment Department of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and Thane Municipal Corporation.

As per the notification, citizens will be penalised if they violate the regulation. For first time offenders, an amount of Rs 5,000 will be levied, if a person repeats the violation twice then he/she will will have to pay an amount of Rs 10,000. The third time offender will have to face an imprisonment of three months, other than paying a fine of Rs 25,000.

Meanwhile, the BMC also appealed to the citizens against using prohibited plastic. "All citizens must deposit single used plastic to nearest collection centre in ward office," said a BMC release.