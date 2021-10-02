Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, quotes, images and messages for Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary

This year the country will celebrate the 152nd birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on 2 October. Fondly remembered as Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu, the day is marked to remember one of the most prominent leaders of India's independence movement.

Every year people across the country celebrate Gandhi Jayanti to honour the legendary leader without whom India would not have got independence from the Britishers. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, below are famous quotes from the Father of the nation which we can put as WhatsApp or Facebook status:

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes"

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever"

"The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane"

"An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind"

"Nobody can hurt me without my permission"

"Change yourself - you are in control"

"The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others"

List of wishes and messages to share with your friends and family:

1) On Gandhi Jayanti, let us all take an oath and vow to serve the needy and poor.

2) May Bapu always guide us to stand up for what is right with peace and brotherhood.

3) This Gandhi Jayanti, may the spirit of truth and non-violence continue to triumph.

4) As a tribute to Bapu, may we all have the strength and courage to be the change. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

5) May we all have the courage to live up to Bapu's values and ideas this year for universal brotherhood in the country. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

6) As an ode to Bapu, may we all have the strength to be the change we want to see in the world. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

7) Let us pay homage to the great man who taught the world that even the toughest wars can be won with peace and truth.