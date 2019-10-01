Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary 2019: Significance of day that celebrates one of most striking leaders of the Indian Independence struggle

Mahatma Gandhi 150th Birth Anniversary 2019: Every year on 2 October, the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi is observed with prayer services and tributes across the nation. This year, India will be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi.

Born on 2 October, 1869, Gandhi incorporated a non-violent resistance, taking the forefront of India's freedom struggle movement against the colonial British rule. Raised in a Hindu family in coastal Gujarat's Porbandar, Gandhi's (popularly known as Bapu) relentless work to ensure India's Independence from British colonialism

fueled the UN General Assembly’s decision on 15 June, 2007, to adopt a resolution to celebrate 2 October as the International Day of Non-Violence.

The event marking the birth anniversary of the Father of The Nation includes several activities – prayer meetings, commemorative ceremonies observed in schools and colleges in different cities, government and socio-political institutions.

Why do we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October?

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on 2 October every year to mark the birth anniversary of the most prominent leader of the Indian Independence struggle. Popular for his non-violent movement, the purpose of this day is to honour the iconic leader. Gandhi considered non-violence to be a philosophy, a principle and an experience based on which it is possible to build a better society.

The Satyagraha movement, Dandi March, Non-Cooperation movement were only some of the non-violent social crusades initiated by him.

People, irrespective of their caste and religion, celebrate the day by organising peaceful events in schools and colleges. Some even pay a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, where Gandhi spent a considerable amount of time. Gandhi Jayanti is a way of commemorating and remembering the teachings of Gandhi and spreading his message of peace and harmony forward.

How is Gandhi Jayanti celebrated?

To reinforce the teachings of Bapu, every year on this day, various speeches, prayer services, and cultural programmes are organised by schools, colleges and government bodies. Painting and essay competitions are conducted and best awards are granted for projects in schools encouraging the non-violent way of life as well as celebrating Gandhi's effort in the Indian Independence movement.

People pay homage to Gandhi's statue in Rajghat, New Delhi. Prayers are also held at his Samadhi in the presence of the president and the prime minister.

Statues of the leader of the Indian freedom struggle are decorated with garlands across the country. Gandhi's favourite bhajan (Hindu devotional song), Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, is usually sung in his memory.

The teachings and virtues of Gandhi have set the tone of values we share today. Famous quotes by him on forgiveness and non-violence, like – "an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind" – still continue to hold a strong meaning as we celebrate the important day.

The current Narendra Modi-led government have launched several programs to commemorate the occasion. One of the most pivotal steps taken on Gandhi Jayanti is the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014. The reach and effect of this cleanliness drive are significant and continue to grow every year.