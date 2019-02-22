Maharashtra's MPSC releases answer keys for State Service Preliminary Exam 2019; check mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys for the 2019 State Service Preliminary Examination. The candidates can visit the MPSC's official website, mpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary exam was held on 17 February and the answers keys are available for both paper 1 and paper 2.

The candidates can submit their objections against the answers on or before 28 February, details of which are available in the answer key released notification which can be accessed in this link, according to a statement by the MPSC.

Here are the steps to download the MPSC State Service 2019 answer keys:

- Log in to the MPSC website: mpsc.gov.in.

- Under the section for "Recent News/Announcement", the answer keys for both the papers are available. Click on the relevant link.

- Download and take a print out of the answer key sheet for future reference.

