Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that a retroactive assessment model could be used for the pending Class 12 board exams. After a meeting on Sunday, 23 May, she confirmed that the decision on the Class 12 exam in the state will be decided in a week's time.

Further in her announcement, she stated that the option of a “non-examination route” for the Maharashtra HSC exam should be looked into keeping in mind the second wave in the country and state. Gaikwad interacted with reporters after a meeting organized by the Central government over Class 12 board exams and the entrance exams.

In the meeting convened by the Centre regarding conduct of class 12th #CBSE exams, I raised the following points.. (Thread)#BoardExams pic.twitter.com/HhBlDNrzgW — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) May 23, 2021

“There are 25,000 CBSE students and 14 lakh state board students (of Class 12 in Maharashtra). The chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) has called a meeting on Monday with the school education department and a decision regarding Class 12 board exams will be taken in a week’s time,” Gaikwad told reporters on Sunday, as per NDTV.

Due to the growing coronavirus cases across the country, the Maharashtra government has already cancelled the Class 10 exams of the state board.

Meanwhile, in a series of tweets Gaikwad asserted that amid the pandemic, as children are vulnerable to new strains of coronavirus , an option of a non-examination route for Class 12 students should be taken up. She also said that the health and mental well-being of children, their families is our priority.

During the meeting, many states were in favour of conducting class 12 board exams 2021. Some states like Delhi, Maharashtra opposed the exams while Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa, Assam, Odisha, Chhattisgarh stayed in favour of it. As the decision on state board exams has been left with the states, the verdict on CBSE 12th exams would be taken up only after considering what the majority recommends.