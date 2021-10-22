Maharashtra TET 2021exam postponed to 21 November; check details here

Maharashtra State Council of Examination decided to postpone the exam owing to Delgur-Biloli Vidhan Sabha constituency elections which will take place in the last week of October

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) has postponed the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021. The examination, which was scheduled to be held on 30 October, has now been postponed to 21 November. The candidates can visit the official website https://mahatet.in/ of the council for updates.

According to the official notice, as the Delgur-Biloli Vidhan Sabha Constituency elections will take place in the last week of October, the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Pune decided to postpone the exam.

The council had already released the admit cards for the examination on 14 October. However, new hall tickets will now be issued for the rescheduled exam. Once released, applicants can download their roll numbers from MSCE’s official website.

It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry a hard copy of their admit cards along with valid ID proofs to appear for the exam. They also need to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The timing of Maharashtra TET Paper I is from 10.30 am to 1:00 pm, while Paper II will be held from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates who wish to teach Classes I to V will give Paper I. On the other hand, applicants who wish to teach classes VI to VIII will attempt the second paper.

To qualify the exam, aspirants belonging to the unreserved category must secure 60 percent marks in the examination. While Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, Financially Weaker, Disabled Candidates and Special Backward Classes will have to secure 55 percent to clear the test.