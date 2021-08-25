Maharashtra TET 2021: Application deadline extended to 5 September, apply at mahatet.in

In July, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the exam would take place between 15 September and 31 December this year.

The application deadline for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2021 has been extended till 5 September by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, as per a notice on the website.

Candidates, who have not applied yet, can register themselves for the test on the official website https://mahatet.in/. The last date to fill the form was 25 August earlier.

Steps to register for the MAHATET 2021:

1. Visit the official website for the exam- https://mahatet.in/

2. Click on the ‘New Registration’ link available on the homepage

3. Complete the registration using your email id and mobile number

4. Fill in the application form and upload the documents required

5. Pay the registration fee and take a printout of the completed application

Here’s the direct link: https://mahatet.in/UserRegistration.aspx

In July, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had announced that the exam would take place between 15 September and 31 December this year. Gaikwad added that she hoped the exam would increase the employment opportunities for “bright young teaching talents”.

More than 10 lakh applicants are expected to appear for the exam. The MAHATET is being conducted after a gap of two years.

The admit card and exact exam schedule are yet to be released. The MAHATET 2021 will be conducted for 150 minutes in various languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Sindhi, Gujarati, Kannada, and Urdu.

The exam is held to certify if candidates are eligible for teaching in schools affiliated with the Maharashtra Education Board. Candidates must have completed their graduation, as well as Diploma in Education (DEd) or Bachelor of Education (BEd), to be eligible for appearing in the exam.