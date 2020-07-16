Maharashtra students can register for FYJC admissions from 26 July on official website pune.11thadmission.org.in

The registration for the academic year 2020-21 will be conducted online in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur.

The registration process for admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 in different cities of Maharashtra will commence from 26 July. The registration for the academic year 2020-21 will be conducted online in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur, reported The Indian Express.

Those who want to apply can do so through the official website pune.11thadmission.org.in.

From today (16 July), the education department will allow students to fill mock practice forms, which will be deleted when the actual admission process starts. For the first time, students can avail of mock practice forms, Students are being allowed demo registration for the first time.

According to The Times of India, students will have to generate a user ID and password unlike last year when they received an information booklet containing the two.

Students will have to upload their documents on the website, which will be verified by the schools.

Those who are going to take admission in Class 11 must use the demo option to make sure that they do not make mistakes while filling the final form.

As per Hindustan Times, students in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be able to fill Part 1 of their application forms, which consist of basic details, from 26 July. However, they will get to fill Part 2 of the form after the declaration of SSC (Class 10) result.

Forms can also be filled by visiting the official website of the deputy directorate at https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.