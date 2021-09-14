Maharashtra state service main examination to be held from 4 to 6 Dec; check details

Aspirants can check the notification by visiting the official website at https://mpsc.gov.in/

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has informed that the state service main examination will be conducted from 4 to 6 December. As per the official notice, the Maharashtra state service main examination will be held in districts including Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune, Amravati, and Aurangabad.

Aspirants can check the notification by visiting the official website at https://mpsc.gov.in/.

The commission has informed that the admit cards of candidates will be released a week prior to the commencement of the exam. Once the hall tickets are released, candidates can download the same from the official website.

Here’s the official notice: https://mpsc.gov.in/downloadFile/english/3976

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 11 April this year but later got postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Post the postponement of the exam, students and unions had welcomed the decision as it was taken keeping the safety of students in mind.

Last month, the Maharashtra government announced to teach and train 2,000 Other Backward Class (OBC) students for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination and almost 1,000 candidates for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

About MPSC: The commission is an autonomous body that is established and set up under Article 315 of the Constitution of India. This state service commission helps to discharge the duties and functions that are assigned under Article 320 of the Constitution.

For the various posts under the Government, the Commission accordingly recommends suitable candidates on several service matters relating to the formulation of recruitment rules, disciplinary proceedings, promotions, and transfers among others.