Maharashtra SSC Supplementary examination 2018: Results declared at mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the result of the Maharashtra secondary school certificate (SSC) Supplementary Class 10 examination.

As per an official statement from the education department, candidates can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

How to check the results:

— Log on to the official website mahresult.nic.in.

— Click on the link for "Result".

— In the provided fields, enter your roll number and your mother's first name.

— Click on "Submit".

— Your result will be displayed on the screen.

— Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who wish to have their examination re-evaluated can apply at respective divisional boards between 30 August and 8 September. Those seeking photocopies of their answer sheets can apply at respective divisional boards between 30 August and 18 September. Candidates will have to pay a fee and submit a copy of their mark sheet for both applications.

The Times of India reported that the Maharashtra state board conducted supplementary examinations between 17 July and 2 August across nine divisions: Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Latur, Konkan, and Amravati. These exams are conducted for students who failed subjects in the examination held in March.

A total of 1,21,059 students appeared for the exam of which 84,860 were boys and 36,199 were girls. Among them, 18,852 boys have passed while 9793 girls have passed, The Indian Express reported.