As per the new evaluation criteria, the state board will prepare SSC results giving equal weightage to marks obtained in Class 9 exams and Class 10 internal assessments

Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the Class 10 Board Examination results or SSC results by end of June, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday.

Gaikwad also said that the marks for the Class 10 board exams, which were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be calculated on the basis of the results obtained in Class 9 exams and internal assessments of Class 10.

"Maharashtra SSC Results 2021 will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th & 10th (internal marks). We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren't satisfied with their results can write CET exams later,” ANI quoted Gaikwad as saying.

The Maharashtra education department also released the evaluation criteria for the same.

An official notice on SSC Results 2021 will be released soon on mahahsscboard.in, the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

According to a report in Times Now, as per the new evaluation criteria of Maharashtra SSC Results 2021, students will be accessed as follows:

30 marks will be considered from written assignments

20 marks from viva or any projects done and submitted by the student

50 percent weightage will be given to the marks obtained in the 9th standard by the student

The Maharashtra education department came up with this decision to help evaluate the pre-pandemic abilities of students and give a more rounded assessment. However, Common Entrance Exams (CET) for admissions to Class 11 will be held in the state.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, a total of 2,79,503 students are waiting for their Class 10 results.