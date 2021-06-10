Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 Date | According to the new tabulation timeline, schools affiliated with MSBSHSE are required to submit internal marks by 30 June

The Maharashtra government has released the tabulation timeline and evaluation criteria for the state board's SSC Results 2021.

Following this, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will now be calculating the result for SSC students based on their earlier performance in Class 9 as well as Class 10 internals assessment.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad released the tabulation timeline and evaluation criteria for SSC Results 2021.

According to the official notice, schools in the state are required to submit the internal marks as per the criteria to the board by 30 June. As for the result, the MSBSHSE will begin the final calculation process from 3 July onwards.

Taking to her social media account, Gaikwad made the announcement on Twitter saying, "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the schedule of E-10 assessment process for the academic year 2020-21. For the timely announcement of results by the Board All schools should adhere to the schedule strictly. For more information: mahahsscboard.in."

Check the official notice here: https://mahahsc.in/notification/PARIPATRAK_2021.pdf

Further explaining the evaluation criteria, the Maharashtra Board has also uploaded videos on YouTube for teachers to train themselves.

The information related to marks tabulation has been released on the official website: mahahsscboard.in

Evaluation criteria:

- Students, who are awaiting their results will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 9 and Class 10

- Out of the total 100 marks, 50 will be based on the Class 9 performance, and the remaining 50 will be divided into 30 marks (for year-long internal assessment of Class 10) while 20 marks will be for practical or homework or assignments

Currently, the schools in the state have been asked to formulate a committee to work on the result process. The final process for the same would begin from 3 July.

No exact date has been revealed yet for SSC 2021 results but it is likely to be announced by 15 July.