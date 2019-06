Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared: MSBSHSE declares Class 10 results; check mahresult.nic.in for your score

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 Declared | The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exams today (Saturday, 8 June). Candidates who sat for the Class 10 SSC examinations can log on to mahresult.nic.in to check their scores.

This year, the Class 10 exams were held between 1 March and 22 March.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the SSC results.

Step 3: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result"

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on MSBSHE Class 10 results

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutions.

In 2018, as many as 17,51,353 students appeared for the SSC examinations. Of them, 89.41 percent passed. Last year, the SSC Maharashtra results were declared on 8 June.

The MSBSHE conducts the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams every year. The board has nine divisions which are primarily located at Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Latur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.

Candidates who do not pass their Class 10 exams can sit for supplementary tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.

