Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 declared: 77.10% students clear exam, down by over 12 percentage points from last year

Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 declared | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination today. The pass percentage of Class 10 students is recorded at 77.10 percent, a major decline in comparison to last year which saw 89.41 per cent students clearing the exams.

The girl students have outperformed boys in Maharashtra SSC Class 10 examinations. While the pass percentage of girl students is 82.82 percent, a total of 72.18 percent male students cleared the SSC examination successfully. Konkan division has recorded the best pass percentage of 88.38 percent, followed by Kolhapur division at 86.58 percent, Pune with 82.48 passing percentage and Mumbai region with 77.04 percent.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on MSBSHE Class 10 results

This year, the Class 10 exams were held between 1 March and 22 March.

In 2018, as many as 17,51,353 students appeared for the SSC examinations. Of them, 89.41 percent passed. Of them 87.27 percent were girls and 91.17 percent were boys. Last year, the SSC Maharashtra results were declared on 8 June, 2018.

Candidates who still have not been able to check your Class 10 SSC examination scores can log on to mahresult.nic.in to get their results.

Follow the steps below to check the Maharashtra SSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the official site, you will find the latest announcement of the SSC results.

Step 3: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to enter details like your roll number and your mother's first name.

Step 5: Click on "view result".

Step 6: You will be able to see your scores now.

Step 7: Save your results and take a print out for safekeeping.

Candidates will be able to access hard copies of their results, along with their certificates, at their respective schools and institutions.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.