Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2020 supplementary exam results declared; steps to check score on mahresult.nic.in

While the Maharashtra Board HSC (Class 12) supplementary exam was conducted between 20 November and 10 December, the SSC (Class 10) supplementary exam was held from 20 November to 5 December

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the Maharashtra SSC and HSC supplementary exam results 2020 today (Wednesday, 23 December). Candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 can check their score and qualifying status on the official website mahresult.nic.in.

A report in Scroll said that the supplementary exam was conducted by Maharashtra Board for students who could not qualify Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in either one or two subjects.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary exam result 2020:

Step 1: Open the official website of Maharashtra Examination Results 2020 mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads "SSC Examination Result November 2020" or "HSC Examination Result November 2020"

Step 3: Key in your roll number and mother's first name as mentioned in the form

Step 4: Click on "View Result".

Step 5: Your Maharashtra SSC/HSC supplementary exam result 2020 will appear on the display screen

Step 6: Check your marks, total and qualifying status before saving and taking a print out

Candidates can access the link to check MSBSHSE SSC supplementary exam result 2020 directly by clicking here or copying the URL (http://mahresult.nic.in/sscjul2020/sscjul2020.htm) and pasting it on their browser's address bar and pressing enter. To access the MSBSHSE HSC supplementary exam result 2020 page click here or visit the URL (http://mahresult.nic.in/hscjul2020/hscjul2020.htm) on a computer or smartphone.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 were declared in July this year. A total of 90.66 percent students cleared the Class 12 exam, while 95.30 percent students cleared the SSC exams this year.