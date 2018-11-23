Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2019 exam time table released; download schedule from mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday released the exam time table for SSC and HSC 2019 examinations. The candidates can check the official website — mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in — for more details.

While the SSC examination will be held from 1 to 22 March, 2019, the HSC examinations will be conducted between 21 February and 20 March, 2019.

Since a new SSC syllabus was introduced this academic year, the exams will be held for both old and new syllabus. This will also be the last time the board will conduct the exam for the old SSC syllabus.

To check the time table, the students can follow these steps:

-Go to the official MSBSHSE website, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

-Click on the relevant link for time table from the 'latest notifications' section.

-Download the time table and save it for future reference.