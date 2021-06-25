Maharashtra SSC 2021: Board to release Class 10 results by 15 July, says education minister

After the results are announced, students will be able to register or apply for the first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 entrance exam

The Maharashtra government has decided to release the results for Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination by 15 July. After the results are announced, students will be able to register or apply for the first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 entrance exam.

Informing students via a social media post, Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Education Minister tweeted, "After the result of Class 10 is announced by 15 July, the state board or the examination council will provide the option for the students to register on the CET portal."

A Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions will be conducted by the board at the end of July or the first week of August, Gaikwad updated in the tweet.

The test will be conducted for students seeking admission in junior colleges for all boards that are affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations along with other international boards.

Meanwhile, as per Gaikwad's tweet, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has made the entrance examination completely optional.

Keeping in mind the internal evaluation taken up by various examination boards at the school level for Class 10 results, the board notified that there will be uniformity for Class 11 admission.

Students should note that the CET will be evaluated on the state board's Class 10 curriculum. For this test, there will be multiple choice questions for 100 marks. The exam duration will be of two hours that will be taken by the Optical Mark reading (OMR) method.

As per the examination pattern, there will be 25 marks questions each from English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Sciences.

For the CET 2021, the Maharashtra state board students who have earlier registered for Class 10 during the academic year 2020-21 need not pay the examination fee. However, other board students will have to pay the fee.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of MSBSHSE mahahsscboard.org for further updates, results, and information.