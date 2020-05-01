You are here:
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases; 1,008 new patients test positive as confirmed infections reach 11,506

India Press Trust of India May 01, 2020 21:52:08 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday saw a big jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 1,008 persons testing positive, the highest in one day so far, taking the tally of cases to 11,506. While 106 patients were discharged on Friday upon recovery, 26 COVID-19 patients died, the state health department said.

The death toll in the state thus reached 485 and number of discharged patients reached 1,879.

Representational image. Image by Masum Ali from Pixabay.

Ten deaths were recorded in Pune city, five in Mumbai, three is Jalgaon district and one each Pune district, Sindhudurg, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani during the day.

Besides, a resident of Uttar Pradesh died in Mumbai during treatment for virus infection.

15 of 26 patients who died had high-risk comorbidities (existing health issues), the statement said.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 21:52:08 IST

