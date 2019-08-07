Maharashtra rains: Schools to remain shut in Sangli, Satra and Kolhapur districts today due to heavy downpour

Mumbai: All schools and colleges will remain closed in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to lash the region, creating a flood-like situation, department of education officials said.

Schools and colleges in five tehsils each of Pune and Raigad districts will also be shut.

Incessant rains in several parts across the state have resulted in massive waterlogging and flood-like situations.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to defence minister Rajnath Singh seeking help to expedite flood rescue and relief efforts in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Union Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help and support with coordination and for expediting flood rescue and relief efforts through various agencies like NDRF, Indian Air Force, India Coast Guard, Army in Kolhapur and Sangli districts," officials from the chief minister's Office said.

Fadnavis has also called a Cabinet meeting tomorrow in Mumbai to review the flood situation in the state, particularly in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Earlier in the day, NDRF teams carried out rescue operations in Walva, Urun Islampur and Sangli and evacuated several locals whose houses were completely submerged in floodwaters.