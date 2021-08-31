Maharashtra rains: Last leg of southwest monsoon floods state; one injured in Mumbai landslide

The IMD has issued a yellow alert with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is very likely in Mumbai in the next two days

Several districts of Maharashtra experienced water-logging due to heavy downpours on Tuesday. As per officials, the southwest monsoon has again become active in Mumbai after a long gap, bringing heavy rains to the city and neighbouring areas and causing a landslide, injuring one person.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Mumbai, moderate rain in the suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," IMD said in its tweet at 7 am.

Mumbai Suburban

One person was injured in a landslide reported in the Saki Naka area of Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The incident, which took place in the early hours of Tuesday, saw some stones fall on top of a house near a public toilet on GMM Road in Saki Naka, an official said. A 47-year-old man sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby civic hospital, where he was treated and discharged later, the official added.

Mumbai

In a separate incident, rocks tumbled down the hill at Ambedkar Nagar in Kurar village around 10.15 am, as heavy rains lashed the western suburbs. While no one was injured in the incident, as a precautionary measure, the BMC shifted 100 people from the locality to a municipal school in Parekh Nagar, another official said. Personnel from the local civic ward and forest department have been mobilised to the spot to avoid any untoward incident, the official added.

Jalgaon

Meanwhile, one person has been killed in the floods that have engulfed villages in Chalisgaon, Jalgaon district on Tuesday. Chalisgaon MLA Mangesh Chauhan said, "Due to the torrential rains, 10 villages of Chalisgaon area have witnessed floods. Also, it is being estimated that about 10-15 people have been washed away in the floods. One person has died and one is seriously injured."

The administration estimates that around 700-800 animals have died due to the floods, he added

Bhagwat Patil, traffic in charge, said, "Due to the night rain, Jalgaon Ghat has collapsed and cracks have come in many places, due to which the entire traffic has come to a halt, the work of removal is going on and the public is advised not to come from this route. Traffic was diverted from Nandgaon."

Aurangabad

Several parts of Kannad taluka of Aurangabad district were inundated due to incessant rains in the last 24 hours. Rains caused a lake in Bhildari village to overflow, leading to water-logging in the nearby areas, the official said.

Government agencies are facing hurdles to reach the village for relief work, Kannad tehsildar Sanjay Warkad said. Out of eight circles in Kannad taluka, seven have received excess rainfall of over 65 mm in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Crops losses have been reported at Naagad and Saygavhan villages, while rainwater entered houses in Pishor circle, he said.

Meanwhile, a truck transporting cattle fell to nearly 100 feet in Autram Ghat. "The truck transporting buffaloes fell nearly 100 feet from the road. A search is on for the truck driver," inspector KK Patil from Jalgaon police told PTI.

Parbhani

Excess rainfall was recorded in parts of Hadgaon Budruk and nearby villages in Pathri of Parbhani district, leading to loss of crops and property, an official said.

Nanded

In a rain-related mishap, two women drowned in a canal in Sawargaon of Loha taluka in Nanded district, an official said. Mankabai Dagadgave (52) was swept away by heavy currents in a canal. A search is on for Parvatibai Dagadgave (45), whose body is yet to be recovered, he added.

Nashik

IMD has warned of torrential to very heavy rains in Nashik in the next 24 hours.

With inputs from PTI