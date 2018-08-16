You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maharashtra Police arrests seven Bangladeshis in Thane; illegal immigrants booked under Passport Act

India Press Trust of India Aug 16, 2018 08:39:49 IST

Thane: The rural police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the country.

The accused, who were staying in Bhayander area of the district, had no valid documents for entering the country, police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Offences under the Passport Act were registered against them at Mira Road police station.

The accused were identified as Rabul Salim Shaikh, Solina Munna Khan, Ibrahim Farookh Khan, Ashia Ibrahim Khan, Reza Siraz Shaikh, Sahana Dulal Shaikh and Bilal Kamrul Shaikh.

The owner of the house where they were living was also arrested for allegedly giving shelter to illegal migrants and not informing local police about tenants, which is mandatory, police said.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals did jobs such as driver or domestic help, police added.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 08:39 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores