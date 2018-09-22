Maharashtra police arrests 50-year-old man for allegedly raping minor in Thane's Bhiwandi

Thane: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour near Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a 50-year-old man residing in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, was arrested on Friday, they said. The incident took place on Thursday evening when the alleged rape survivor had gone out of her house to make some purchases. As it was raining very heavily, she took shelter near the house of the accused, her neighbour. The man allegedly pulled her inside his home and raped her, the police said.

The girl returned home and told her mother about the ordeal. Her mother approached the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi and filed a complaint, they said. The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, they said.