Maharashtra plastic ban: BMC seizes 17,084 kg plastic, collects Rs 97.75 lakh as fine between till 31 August

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized 17,084 kg plastic and collected Rs 97,75,000 as fine since the plastic ban was implemented in Maharashtra.

The fine has been collected from 2,09,589 persons and places while 17,084 kg of plastic has been seized between 23 June and 31 August.

On 23 March, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification, imposing a ban on the manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all plastic materials like plastic bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items. On 13 April, the Bombay High Court had called the ban 'reasonable'.

Later on 23 June, the BMC had launched a drive against the plastic and formed various teams to conduct raids at various places. Anyone who was found using plastic was imposed with a fine.

A complaint authority has been formed at every ward for those who refused to pay the fine. And, a case will be registered against those who refused to pay the fine.