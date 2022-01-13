Maharashtra NEET UG counselling: Registrations extended till 17 January, check direct link to apply

Maharashtra NEET counselling is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BPTh/BOTh/BASLP/B(P&O) and B.SC (Nursing)

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date to register for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG Counselling.

According to the latest notice released on the official website, the last date to register online for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling is 17 January till 5:00 PM. Earlier, the last date to register online was 10 January.

The last date to pay the registration fees through online payment gateway has also been extended. Payment can be made till 17 January till 11:59 PM.

Uploading of coloured scanned copy in PDF or original requisite documents for Phase-I, Phase – II and Phase-II on the portal as per the list can also be done till 17 January upto 11:59 PM.

Publication of General list of Registered Candidates of Phase-I, Phase-II and Phase III for NEET UG will be declared in due course. The Schedule for Provisional Merit List Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III and CAP Rounds for all Health Science courses will also be declared in due course.

While registering, applicants only have to fill their NEET Roll Number and Application Number and no other rank should be entered.

Candidates who still have to register can apply on the official website - https://cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021/

Procedure to register for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://cetcell.net/UG_NEET_2021/

-Click on ‘New Registration’ on the homepage

-Fill the application form by entering all the required details including NEET roll number, NEET percentile score, etc.

-Submit the form and login again with system-generated IDs

-Upload documents in the specified formats and pay the applicable fee

-Submit the application form and keep a printout to use it in the future

The direct link to apply is here.

Meanwhile, according to an NDTV report, the Medical Counselling Committee will soon release the all-India quota NEET counselling schedule and conduct the counselling online at mcc.nic.in.