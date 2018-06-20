Maharashtra NEET UG-2018: Provisional state merit list released, check at dmer.org

Maharashtra state Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) released its first merit list for admission to Health Science courses through NEET UG 2018 at dmer.org.

Candidates who have opted for the 85 percent state quota can check their name on the provisional merit list provided on the official website dmer.org.

In the provisional merit list, 59,597 students have been included and students up till 12,69,893 rank in NEET UG 2018 exam have been included in the list, reported News18.

Candidates who have made it to the list must appear for the document certification process which begins on Thursday at the centres mentioned below and will conclude on 25 June, next week.

1. Grant Govt Medical College, Byculla, Mumbai

2. RA Podar, Ayurvedic College, Worli, Mumbai

3. BJ Govt Medical College, Sasoon Hospital, Pune

4. Govt Medical College, Hanuman Nagar, Nagpur

5. Govt Ayurvedic College, Raje Raghuji Nagar, Nagpur

6. Govt Medical College, Ghati Hospital, Aurangabad

7. Govt Ayurvedic College, Vazirabad, Nanded

8. Govt Ayurvedic College, Tuljapur Road, Osmanabad

Document Verification for NRI candidates will be organised at Grant Govt Medical College, Byculla, Mumbai only. Candidates can download the provisional merit list here.

DMER Maharashtra will release a revised merit list for NEET 2018 Counseling after the Document Verification.

The candidate must bring the following documents for the verification process:

- Admit card of NEET UG 2018

- Copy of Online Application Form (Latest) filled on www.mahacet.org & www.dmer.org

- NEET-UG 2018 Mark sheet

- Nationality certificate issued by District Magistrate/Additional District Magistrate or Metropolitan Magistrate

- (Competent Authority for issue of such certificate)/ valid Indian passport /School Leaving Certificate of HSC/12th Std indicating the nationality of the candidate as'Indian'.

- Domicile Certificate issued by District Magistrate/Metropolitan Magistrate/ Addl. District Magistrate or Competent Authority for issue of such certificate.

- HSC (or equivalent) examination marksheet

- SSC (or equivalent) passing certificate (for Date of Birth)

- Aadhaar Card

- Medical fitness certificate (Annexure - H)

The candidates should also get the following documents, if applicable:

- Caste Certificate

- Caste Validity Certificate

- Non Creamy layer Certificate valid upto 31/03/2019 (For VJ, NT1, NT2, NT3 & OBC including SBC)

- D1/D2/D3: Ex-servicemen Certificate /actual service certificate

- D1/D2 : Domicile of Maharashtra Certificate of Defence person

- D3: Transfer certificate

- MKB: Disputed area certificate, Mother tongue certificate, SSC/HSC from MKB area.

- HA: Parent Domicile certificate, SSC/HSC of a candidate from the hilly areas

- For Person with disability (PWD) Candidates - Medical Fitness Certificate of Authorized Medical Board.



