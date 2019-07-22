Maharashtra: Muslim youths threatened, forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Aurangabad; heavy security deployed

Two Muslim youths alleged that they were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Sunday night, Asian News International reported.

Shaikh Aamer, one the victims, told reporters that the incident took place at Azad Chowk when he with his friend was out for work. He claimed that the duo was waylaid by a few miscreants who came in a car.

"They asked us to chant Jai Shri Ram, which we refused. They did not thrash us. They threatened us and fled," Aamer told ANI.

The incident has been caught in the CCTV camera installed at the spot. Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain law and order.

There has been a steady rise in the number of incidents, where members of the minority community have been forced to adhere to pro-Hindu sentiments. Reports and Opposition leaders have blamed the incidents on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government at the Centre.

Earlier instances

On 15 July, Imlakur Rahman, a Muslim cleric claimed that he was thrashed by a group of 10-12 boys and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. Reports quoted him as saying that he was intercepted on his way home and attacked by the group in Sarora village of Uttar Pradesh.

On 21 June, a group of people from a minority community (not specified which) were forced to chant slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' in Assam. The incident came to light when the video shot by the attackers hurling abuses went viral on social media.

In another incident in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, three madrasa students on 12 July were allegedly thrashed with cricket bats and were forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during a clash between two groups.

In June, a 25-year-old Muslim cab driver was allegedly beaten, abused and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Diva area of Thane near Mumbai. The three accused, residents of Agasan village in Diva, were arrested under IPC sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments) and 392 (robbery) by cops attached to the Mumbra police station in Thane district.

(With inputs from ANI)