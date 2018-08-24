Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Supplementary exam result declared; check scores at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the result of Class 12 supplementary examination on Friday. The students can check their results on the official website, mahresult.nic.in.

The MSBSHSE announced the HSC or Class 12 board main examination result on 30 May. Out of the 14,16,986 students who appeared for the exam, 12, 52,817 students passed. The pass percentage this year was 88.41. Girls performed better than boys securing a pass percentage of 92.36, while 85.23% boys cleared the exam.

Here’s how to check the results:

- Visit the Maharashtra board official result website at mahresult.nic.in.

- Click on ‘HSC Examination Result July 2018’ to go to the login page.

- Enter roll number and mother’s first name in login page that opens.

- Click on ‘view result’ and the results will be displayed on the screen.

Students who have taken the supplementary exam can apply for revaluation between 27 August and 9 September, according to Hindustan Times. Candidates can also check their overall performance, grades and stream-wise performance on the website.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.