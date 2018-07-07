Football world cup 2018

Maharashtra MP Raju Shetti warns of stopping milk supply to Mumbai if govt doesn't provide subsidy to dairy farmers

India Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2018 22:53:37 IST

Mumbai: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti on Saturday warned that milk supply to Mumbai would be stopped from 16 July if the Maharashtra government failed to provide subsidy to dairy farmers.

Addressing reporters, the Lok Sabha MP from Hatkanangle constituency in Kolhapur district demanded that they be given a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre directly in their bank accounts to help them tide over the current low procurement prices.

"Wrong policies of the government have destroyed the milk business. The government has done nothing about it. If dairy farmers are not provided subsidy, we will not let a drop of milk enter Mumbai from 16 July," Shetti said.

File image of MP Raju Shetti. Image courtesy: Facebook

File image of Hatkanangle MP Raju Shetti. Image courtesy: Facebook

Shetti had participated in the "Kaifiyat Yatra" in Pune last week and had advocated for direct subsidy citing the example of Karnataka, which has been operating such a scheme.

He had demanded that such a scheme, whose cost he estimated at Rs 400 crore, be run in Maharashtra for the next few months till the crisis subsides.

Responding to Shetti's threat, state Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said if the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana tried to create law and order problems, the government will take suitable action.

"Mumbai is not in Pakistan. Throwing vegetables or pouring milk on roads is not the right way to express your anger against the government," Patil said.

"If the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana protests in this manner, and creates law and order problems, the government will take stringent action," Patil said.

Shetti had last year pulled out of the NDA and the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra after accusing the Centre of failing to honour promises made to farmers. In March, Shetti had announced that his outfit would work with the Congress on issues concerning farmers.


Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 22:53 PM

