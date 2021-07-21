The MHT CET entrance exam will have equal weightage out of 100 marks from subjects including English, Maths, Science and Social Sciences

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has opened the registration window for the Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for admission to Class 11. Aspirants can fill the online application forms by visiting the official website cet.mh-ssc.ac.in till 26 July.

Meanwhile, the board will conduct the CET for admission to Class 11 or first-year junior college (FYJC) on 21 August.

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to her social media handle and informed that the exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm in an offline Multi-Choice Question (MCQ) format.

“CET (optional) for admissions to #FYJC will be held on August 21. The entrance test is to ensure uniformity and comparability in #FYJC #admissions and to ensure fair play for students across all boards,” the tweet reads.

Gaikwad, in a series of tweets, stated that the questions during the exam won’t be asked from topics that have been omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21. She has also advised candidates to learn more about the exam and admission process from the official notification that is made available on the website.

Questions won't be asked from topics that were omitted from the curriculum in 2020-21. To fill in the application form for the test, students are required to access the following link: https://t.co/t7UTATQJor. For syllabus, see Annexure A in the attached notice. #fyjc #ssc pic.twitter.com/60jpeYjw10 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 19, 2021

Candidates should note that the MHT CET question paper will be of 100 marks which will be based on the Class 10 curriculum of the state board. The exam will be available in eight mediums for the students so that they can choose the medium in their application forms.

The MHT CET entrance exam will have equal weightage out of 100 marks from subjects including English, Maths, Science and Social Sciences.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for MHT CET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - cet.mh-ssc.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates will then have to select their board type, submit seat number and mother name

Step 3: After submission of the required details, they will have to fill an application form and upload documents

Step 4: Finally, applicants will have to pay the exam fee and submit the form

Step 5: After the whole process, candidates can download the form and take a printout for future reference