Maharashtra launches e-pass facility for travel in Mumbai suburban trains; here's how to apply

On Sunday, the state government had announced that fully vaccinated people can board suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, from 15 August

The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched an online facility to enable citizens who have completed 14 days after second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to obtain passes to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai from 15 August.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release said, "A ''Universal Travel Pass'' system has been developed to make it possible for citizens to obtain an e-pass conveniently and smoothly."

How can citizens get it?

As per the release, citizens can obtain travel passes from http://epassmsdma.mahait.org, a website developed by the state government.

How it will work: According to the release, the e-pass should be saved on mobile phone and after showing it at the ticket counter at suburban stations, citizens will get monthly travel pass directly from the railways. Offline verification will not be required at railway stations if commuters have obtained universal travel e-pass, the BMC clarified.

"No separate human interaction will be required for this online verification process," it said. The release said citizens who apply for an e-pass without completing 14 days after the second dose of vaccine will receive it only after the stipulated two-week period.

How to apply:

To obtain the universal travel e-pass, eligible citizens will have to enter their mobile number that was used for vaccination.

Immediately after that, an OTP (One Time Password) will be received on the phone via an SMS.

After entering this OTP, details like beneficiary name, mobile number and reference number, among others, will appear automatically

Click the the "Generate Pass'' option.

On clicking, the system will automatically show the details of the applicant, including date of first and second dose of COVID-19

The applicant will have to upload his/her photograph in the ''Self Image'' option.

After completion of this processes, a message will appear stating that applicant will receive a link in 48 hours via an SMS.

Once the link is received, the e-pass should be accessed and saved in the mobile gallery," the release said.

On Wednesday, the civic body had started an offline COVID-19 vaccination certificate verification process for issuing passes to fully inoculated people to enable them to board local trains. The BMC has set up 358 help desks at 53 suburban stations falling under its jurisdiction to issue offline passes.

The BMC release said the Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the Maharashtra government has already developed a weblink to provide e-pass to employees and citizens working in essential services.

"Using the same weblink, e-passes will now be available to common citizens, those who are fully vaccinated and have completed 14 days after the second dose for Mumbai suburban railway travel," the BMC said.

On Sunday, the state government had announced that fully vaccinated people can board suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, from 15 August provided they have completed 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine, a step that marks a major relaxation in coronavirus curbs.