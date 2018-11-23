Maharashtra IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe transferred for 12th time in 13 years; Nashik residents protest move

Mumbai/Nashik: IAS officer and Nashik Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has been transferred to the Maharashtra government secretariat in Mumbai, his third posting in just two years.

Mundhe, known for his uprightness and integrity, has been appointed Joint Secretary (Planning) at Mantralaya (secretariat), according to an order issued Thursday by Sitaram Kunte, Principal Secretary (General Administration Department) in Mumbai.

Mundhe's abrupt transfer, announced Wednesday, triggered a protest in Nashik, where a large number of people gathered in front of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters Thursday demanding cancellation of his transfer order.

The protesters shouted slogans against Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, who is also the Guardian Minister of Nashik district, local BJP MLA Balasaheb Sanap and Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, holding them responsible for Mundhe's transfer.

When Mundhe was Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner, the NCP-headed civic body had passed a no-confidence motion against him in October 2016. Soon after taking over as the Navi Mumbai civic chief, the bureaucrat had ordered action against unauthorised constructions in the satellite city.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had suspended the civic body's decision against Mundhe, known for his no-nonsense approach towards issues of public interest.

In early 2017, he was transferred from Navi Mumbai and posted as Chairman and Managing Director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML).

In February this year, Mundhe took charge as the Nashik civic commissioner. The 2005-batch IAS officer is said to have been transferred nearly a dozen times in

the last 13 years.

Meanwhile, the protesters, who gathered in front of the NMC office under the banner of `Amhi Nashikkar' (We are Nashikites), hailed Mundhe as an able administrator.

They said soon after taking charge as the NMC chief, the IAS officer had ensured discipline and accountability in functioning of the civic body.

According to the protesters, Mundhe had launched a drive against encroachments in Nashik and punished erring civic employees, among other things. Mundhe had started a public contact programme, `Walk With Commissioner' - held every Saturday - where he would interact with the people of Nashik and address their

grievances. This had made him popular among local residents. Osmanabad Collector Radhakrishna Game has been named the new NMC commissioner.