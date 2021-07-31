Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Class 12 results will not be declared today, confirms MSBSHSE; check details here

The MSBSHSE said that it will officially announce the date for Maharashtra HSC result 2021 through appropriate medium

Maharashtra HSC result 2021 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed that it will not declare the Maharashtra HSC result 2021 today (31 July), according to a report.

The deadline for states to announce their Class 12 results was 31 July as per a Supreme Court order and there was a buzz that Maharashtra Board will also declare the Class 12 results today, however, Maharashtra students will have to wait for a few more days to get their results, the board said.

Confirming the same, an MSBSHSE official told Hindustan Times that, “A link activated by the MSBSHSE meant for confirmation of seat number was mistaken for the results link, leaving students and parents anxious. Students should not fall for false leads. The board will officially announce the date for HSC results through appropriate medium".

So far, there is no official confirmation or update on the HSC results and the board is expected to reveal the date soon. As and when the HSC result will be declared, students can check their scores by visiting the official websites mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in.

To check the Maharashtra Board HSC results, students will have to enter their roll number and mother’s first name. Also, the scorecards will comprise the student's name, roll number, marks, and grades.

Check below a few steps to download Maharashtra 12th board result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and open Maharashtra Board HSC results 2021.

Step 3: Now, enter your roll number and your mother’s first name.

Step 4: Within few seconds, your Maharashtra Board HSC scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can check the result and download the same for future references or need.

This year the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state board has followed the 30:30:40 formula for the evaluation of Class 12 results.

As per the new criteria, 30 percent weightage will be given to the average of the best three subjects in Class 10 (SSC result), then 30 percent marks to Class 11 marks, and finally 40 percent weightage to internal assessments held in Class 12.