MSBSHSE LIVE updates: Gawade Amol Dilip has secured the top position in the Maharashtra HSC exam by scoring 642 out of 650 marks. The second position was secured by Amit Kisan, who scored 639 out of 650.
The Maharashtra HSC result 2018 has been declared at the press conference in the state board headquarters in Pune addressed by the State Board chairman Shakuntala Kale. Total percentage for Maharashtra Result 2018 is 88.41 percent.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) result for the Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12th will be released today (30 May) at 1 pm.
The MSBSHSE will put up the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result on its official website mahresult.nic.in.
The result will also be made available on result.mkcl.org, examresults.net, and results.gov.in
The examination was conducted between 21 February and 20 March through nine divisional boards, that are primarily located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
Around 14,85,132 students registered to appear for the exams conducted in 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state of Maharashtra, The Times of India reported.
Of the total students registered, 5,80,820 students were for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream, according to The Free Press Journal.
In 2017 also, the Maharashtra Board had declared the result for Class 12th exam on 30 May.
Steps to check HSC 2018 exam results:
- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s official website mahresult.nic.in
- Enter your roll number and other required details
- Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference
- Students can also request their Maharashtra Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 through SMS. To receive results via SMS, type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766.
Highlights
Maharashtra HSC exams were conducted across 9 divisions
The exams were conducted among the 9 divisions of Konkan, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad, Amaravati, Nashik, Kolhapur and Latur.
How to apply for revaluation in Maharashtra HSC 12th results 2018
Candidates may apply for re-evaluation for one or more papers within five days of receiving photocopy of the paper. A recommendation letter of the school or college is compulsory for the application. For each paper, Rs400 for photocopy and Rs 300 for revaluation is the amount to be paid. The board claims that revaluation result will be declared within 15 days of application.
Overall performance of candidates in Maharashtra HSC result 2018
Original marksheets to be distributed on 12 June
The original mark sheets of the Maharashtra Class 12 board students will be distributed on June 12 at 3 pm, India Today reported. All candidates are advised by the board to go their respective schools to collect the marksheets.
Maharashtra HSC result 2018 division-wise performance of students
The official website mahresult.nic.in was temporarily down due to heavy traffic, but it is now back up
Results are live on multiple websites | check your results at result.mkcl.org
Stream-wise pass percentage in Maharashtra HSC result 2018:
Total pass percentage: 88.41%
Humanities: 78.93%
Science: 95.85%
Commerce: 89.50%
Official website now confirms that results have been declared
5,486 candidates scored above 90 percent
A total of 5,486 candidates have score above 90 percent in Maharashtra, The Indian Express reported. Over 17.51 lakh students had appeared for the SSC examinations.
Girls outperform boys once again
Once again with 92.36 percent, girls have outperformed boys whose pass percentage stands at 85.23 percent. The Board conducted the exams at 9 divisions: Konkan, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amaravati, Kolhapur, Latur and Nashik.
Konkan division tops with pass percentage of 94.85 percent
Konkan division secured the first position with a pass percentage of 94.85 percent, followed by Pune (89.58 percent), Aurangabad (88.74 percent), and Amravati (88.08 percent). Nashik has the lowest pass percentage of 86.13 percent.
Pass percentage stands at 88.41 percent
The pass percentage this year is 88.41 percent, Hindustan Times reported. Of the 14,16,986 students who appeared for the exam, 12,52,817 students passed.
Most registered candidates registered in MSBSHSE are from Science stream
Of the total students registered, 5,80,820 students were for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream
Results declared
The Maharashtra HSC result 2018 has been declared at the press conference in the state board headquarters in Pune addressed by the State Board chairman Shakuntala Kale
Students should follow these steps to check scores:
Step 1: Visit the official website, mahresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: In the new tab, enter the registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Overall performance of candidates in Maharashtra HSC result 2018
