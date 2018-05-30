Maharashtra HSC result 2018 declared: 88.4% students pass exam, 56 papers see 100% result; key points

The wait of over 14 lakh students in Maharashtra came to an end with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declaring the result for HSC Class 12 on Wednesday, with 88.41 pass percentage. Girls have outperformed boys once again with 92.36 percent while pass percentage for male students stands at 85.23 percent. However, a marginal dip of 1.09 percentage points was recorded in the overall pass percentage as compared to the last year's result.

Gawade Amol Dilip tops state with 98.77 percent

Amol Dilip Gawade has secured the top position in the Maharashtra HSC exam by scoring 642 out of 650 marks. The second position was secured by Amit Kisan Gawade, who scored 639 out of 650. The third position was shared by three students, Dhanashri Eknath Chavan, Ritika Ramnaresh Sahu, Aditya Surendrakumar, who scored 637 marks out of 650.

Stream wise pass percentage

According to the state board website, students from the science stream had the highest success rate at 95.85 percent this year, followed by Commerce (89.50 percent), Arts stream (78.93 percent) and Vocational studies (82.18 percent). In case a student fails, they can appear for re-exams which will be held in the month of July.

Mumbai has the lowest pass percentage in state; Konkan highest

The Board conducted the exams at 9 divisions: Konkan, Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Amaravati, Kolhapur, Latur and Nashik.

The state's Konkan region has the highest pass percentage (94.85) followed by Kolhapur division which saw 91 percent of the students acing the exam. Mumbai region has the lowest pass percentage in the nine divisions at 87.44 percent. The success rate for the remaining six regions were as follows: Pune (89.58 percent), Aurangabad (88.74 percent), Nagpur (87.57 percent), Amaravati (88.08 percent), Latur (88.31 percent) and Nashik (86.13 percent).

Most students flunked English exam; Malayalam, Telegu, EVS see 100 percent results

The details of the subject-wise results show that English is one of the main subjects with the lowest pass percentage (88.84), while additional languages showed good results. All students cleared Malayalam, Telegu and Japanese exams, while all other languages such as Hindi, Marathi, French, German etc saw over 95 percent students clearing the exams. Environmental Science too saw a 100 percent result. In all, 56 subjects have 100 percent results of the total 210.

Process for re-evaluation

Students who would like to have their exam copies re-evaluated can do so within five days of receiving photocopy of the paper. Students should take note that the Maharashtra Board will start accepting applications immediately a day after the online results are declared, ie 31 May (Thursday). The students will have to submit self-attested copies of their mark sheet and submit to the board office between 31 May to 9 June. A model format for the application form for the same is available on the board's website: http://mahresult.nic.in. The students will have to pay Rs 400 for obtaining the photocopy of each paper and Rs 300 for requesting a revaluation. The board claims that revaluation result will be declared within 15 days of application.

The original mark sheets of the Maharashtra Class 12 board students will be distributed on June 12 at 3 pm. All candidates are advised by the board to go their respective schools to collect the marksheets. The Mumbai University is likely to start its application procedure soon after the result declaration.

Nearly 14.85 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year which were conducted at 9486 junior colleges and 2822 centres across the state.