You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maharashtra HSC (12th) Result 2020 Date: Class 12 results delayed due to COVID-19, likely to be announced in first week of July at mahahsscboard.in

India FP Trending Jun 10, 2020 13:03:10 IST

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not release Class 12 results today. MSBSHSE Class 12 result has reportedly been delayed due to pending evaluation work.

According to Nagpur Today, state education minister Uday Samant hinted that MSBSHSE HSC result would be delayed. Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray government had planned to announce the Class 12 results by 10 June.

Maharashtra HSC (12th) Result 2020 Date: Class 12 results delayed due to COVID-19, likely to be announced in first week of July at mahahsscboard.in

Representational image. PTI

Class 12 result would be delayed and would not be declared on 10 June, reported the news website quoting Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad.

The delay is being caused as evaluation process in the state started late due to the coronavirus pandemic. The checking of answer sheets began on 18 May and the process is being closely monitored by the board.

MSBSHSE is currently collecting answer sheets from post offices and exam centers to be delivered to teachers for checking. MSBSHSE HSC result could reportedly be delayed by a month and is expected to be announced in the first week of July.

Last month, MSBSHSE decided to award average marks to all the students of SSC (Class 10) examinations for the Geography paper which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The board had on 13 April cancelled the pending Geography paper of Class 10 students.

The board informed that marks attained by students in the other five subjects would be considered to draw an average score for Geography.

Class 10 geography paper was scheduled to be conducted on 23 March and around 17 lakh students in the state were to take the exam.

The board also cancelled the papers for vocational subjects which are offered to Children with Special Needs and are conducted 2-3 days after the board exams.

Marks in these vocational subjects will be provided using the same rule of average score.

Class 10 results are also yet to be announced.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 13:03:10 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Canadian researchers reveal they might be able to stop cancer from becoming drug resistant by restricting lipid synthesis

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 10 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres