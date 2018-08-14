Maharashtra govt says students clearing Class 10, 12 re-exams can now seek admissions to courses by 31 August

Mumbai: Students in Maharashtra who have cleared their Class X and XII board re-examinations can seek admissions to professional courses by 31 August, Education Minister Vinod Tawde said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said the state government had urged the Supreme Court to allow such students to take admissions by 31 August and the Supreme Court had acceded to its request.

He said the re-exams are conducted in July but results are declared by August-end.

As per orders of the apex court, admissions to professional courses need to be completed by 15 August. Due to this, students who appeared for re-exams would not have been able to seek admissions in such courses.

The state government had sought permission from the apex court to allow students whose results would be declared towards the end of August to take admissions in professional courses by 31 August.

Tawde said the Supreme Court has accepted the state's request. He said in 2018, 18,278 students from the Science stream re-appeared for examination held in July and those clearing it would be able to get admissions to professional courses.