Maharashtra govt orders landlords to postpone rent collection for 3 months; says no tenant should be evicted for non-payment of dues

India FP Trending Apr 17, 2020 20:48:23 IST

The Maharashtra State Housing Department has issued instructions to landlords asking them to defer rent collection for at least three months. The order also asked them to not evict tenants due to non-payment of rent during this period.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office tweeted about the announcement along with a copy of the order.

The decision was taken amid tough times faced by labourers and migrant workers due to the coronavirus lockdown.

File image of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. PTI

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra tops the list of states with highest number of coronavirus cases. The state has over 3,200 positive cases and at least 190 people have died of COVID-19.

The District Magistrate of UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar, which covers the satellite city of Noida, issued a similar instruction last month asking landlords to postpone taking rent from tenants by a month.

The order had said, “No exodus of workers on rent ground will be allowed in present circumstances. Please ensure and cooperate.”

The advisory by the District Magistrate also contained a punishment clause. It said landlords found in violation of the order would be sentenced up to one year in prison or imposed with a penalty or both.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the coronavirus lockdown from 14 April to 3 May due to rising cases in the country. However, the government has decided to ease restriction on some sectors to keep the wheel of economy running.

