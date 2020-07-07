Maharashtra govt must go 'fully prepared' for SC hearing on Maratha reservation, says Devendra Fadnavis
The BJP leader said that government officials and ministers must be fully prepared to brief the counsel during the Supreme Court hearing on quotas in education and jobs for Marathas
Thane: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the state government must go fully prepared for the Supreme Court hearing .
The apex court which was to hear a petition against the quota for admissions to post-graduate medical courses as well as another challenging the quota in jobs and education on Tuesday, which has now been deferred to 15 July.
"Government officials and ministers must be at hand fully prepared to brief the counsel during the hearing. The BJP will provide full support," Fadnavis told reporters.
In the city to take stock of the COVID-19 situation, the former chief minister said the idea of staggered office timings could be looked into to bring the situation back to normal amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
On the issue of the state government reversing the transfer of DCP-rank officials of Mumbai police, Fadnavis said the state home minister should have briefed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray properly.
The transfer order was reversed due to "confusion or lack of confidence" and may be a lapse on the part of the home minister, Fadnavis said.
A home department order issued on Thursday to transfer 10 DCPs currently posted in Mumbai was reversed on Sunday, leading to speculation on lack of coordination between the Shiv Sena and the NCP which holds the home portfolio.
