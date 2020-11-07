Maharashtra govt may reopen schools for Class 9 to Class 12 students from 23 November

According to school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, holding exams in May is crucial from the point of view of students from rural areas

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said that a proposal to reopen schools, which have been shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been sent to the state government. The Maharashtra government's proposal pertains to Classes 9 to 12.

Gaikwad reportedly said that the education ministry has proposed restarting classes in schools for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 from 23 November. She added that they have also proposed that the exams of Class 10 and Class 12 should be conducted in May, instead of February or March.

According to Gaikwad, holding exams in May becomes crucial because students hailing from rural areas will not be able to reach their examinations due to heavy monsoon between June, July and August. She added that since students have been unable to attend physical classes, her priority is to get them back to their classes before they sit for their board exams.

In an interaction with The Times of India, the school education minister stated that schools will have to take written consent from parents, but grades of students will not depend on attendance and online learning will continue.

As for colleges, the report stated that a decision on opening campuses will be taken after Diwali. According to higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, a decision for college students will be taken by the chief ministers and vice-chancellors post Diwali. He, however, added that not all VCs are in favour of resuming physical classes.