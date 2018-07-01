Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maharashtra govt likely to ban use of plastic packaging by e-commerce firms, bottles with capacity less than 200 ml

India Press Trust of India Jul 01, 2018 08:37:14 IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is likely to ban plastic packaging of e-commerce products as well as plastic bottles with a capacity of less than 200 millilitres.

Besides, the government is likely to allow the retail packaging of plastic bags above 50 microns and is contemplating bringing multilayered packaging and tetra packaging under the ambit of the plastic ban.

The decisions were taken in a meeting held by Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam on Saturday, an official said.

Civic workers inspect shops following the plastic ban in Maharashtra. PTI

Civic workers inspect shops following the plastic ban in Maharashtra. PTI

"All e-commerce products will be brought under the ambit of the ban. They will be given three months time to opt for the environment friendly packaging," the environment department official said.

The official further said it is also likely to ban plastic bottles below 200 ml capacity for water and beverages.

Under the extended producer's responsibility (EPR), multilayered packaging and tetra packaging firms would be given three months time to set up a mechanism for collecting and recycling plastic used for packaging, he added.

While multilayered packaging is used for chips, snacks and biscuits, tetra packaging is used for various beverages.

The official added that it has also been decided to allow retail packaging using plastic with a thickness of above 50 microns.

The weight of such plastic bags should be minimum two grams.

The statewide ban on plastic items came into effect from 23 June.

Later, the government relaxed it by allowing small retailers to use plastic bags for packaging purposes for the next three months.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 08:37 AM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores