Maharashtra govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till 31 Dec, says state still under virus 'threat'

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the coronavirus -induced lockdown till midnight of 31 December, 2020.

In an official release, the Uddhav Thackeray government said, "The State Government is satisfied that the State of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and therefore to take certain emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus, the Government in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till midnight of 31st December, 2020 (sic)."

In the last couple of months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions. Adding that the activities that have been permitted so far will continue to be allowed, the release added, "All earlier orders shall be aligned with this order, (and) shall remain in force up to December 2020."

Revised guidelines have been issued from time to time, allowing resumption of various activities as part of the "Mission Begin Again", the release said.

Earlier this week, the government allowed the reopening of places of worship. Schools for students from grades 9th to 12th have also reopened in some parts of the state this week. Hotels and bars have been already allowed to reopen.