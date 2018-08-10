Maharashtra govt 'committed and taking every effort' to establish Dhangar quota, says Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is "committed and taking every effort" to provide reservations to Dhangars in the state, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told a delegation from the community on Friday.

A statement from the government said that the delegation, led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikas Mahatme, also discussed issues like scholarships and hostels for students from the community. "The government is committed and taking every effort to complete all procedures (for reservations for the community) at the earliest. We are completing constitutional formalities with a detailed report by the TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences) which is expected to get done by the end of this month," Fadnavis said.

The Chief Minister, last Sunday, had said during a televised address that the TISS was preparing a survey report in connection with reservations for the Dhangar community in the state. He had informed, at the time, that the TISS report would be submitted to the government by the end of this month.

The Dhangar community wants the government to include it in the list of Scheduled Tribes so that its members can avail reservations earmarked for Scheduled Tribes.