Maharashtra govt tells Bombay HC it recorded decibel levels at metro sites, sent it to Pollution Control Board

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Monday that it has recorded decibel levels at three spots where construction work for the Metro III line is underway and has forwarded the readings, along with a report, to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for further action.

The court, while hearing a bunch of public interest litigations on the issue of strict implementation of noise pollution rules, had directed the government in April to record decibel levels at three spots—Churchgate and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Mahim in western Mumbai—where the metro work is underway.

The court had also sought to know from the government whether it would initiate action against the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) in case of violations of the rules.

Assistant government pleader Nisha Mehra told a division bench of Justices AS Oka and Riyaz Chagla on Monday that the readings have been taken and an affidavit will be filed in a week's time.

The court accepted the statement and posted the matter for further hearing on 19 June.

The court said that it would also look into the issue of noise mapping for the entire state on that date.