Maharashtra farmer consumes poison in attempt to commit suicide after bank in Aurangabad denies crop loan; condition critical

Aurangabad: A farmer tried to commit suicide inside the premises of a bank on Saturday after he was allegedly denied a crop loan, police said.

Farmer Madhukar Sudham Aher (48) consumed poison and was rushed first to the Pachod rural health centre and then to the Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors termed his condition as critical, an official said.

The incident happened in a Central Bank of India branch in Paithan tehsil in Aurangabad in the afternoon on Saturday, a Pachod police official informed.

The bank's branch manager, RP Mishra, later told reporters that the farmer had been given a loan earlier but he had defaulted on the repayment.

Mishra said that Aher had been called to the bank on Saturday to arrive at a settlement on the unpaid loan by way of a part payment.

"But he consumed poison soon after arriving at the bank," Mishra said.