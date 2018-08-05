You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Maharashtra farmer consumes poison in attempt to commit suicide after bank in Aurangabad denies crop loan; condition critical

India Press Trust of India Aug 05, 2018 09:11:20 IST

Aurangabad: A farmer tried to commit suicide inside the premises of a bank on Saturday after he was allegedly denied a crop loan, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Farmer Madhukar Sudham Aher (48) consumed poison and was rushed first to the Pachod rural health centre and then to the Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors termed his condition as critical, an official said.

The incident happened in a Central Bank of India branch in Paithan tehsil in Aurangabad in the afternoon on Saturday, a Pachod police official informed.

The bank's branch manager, RP Mishra, later told reporters that the farmer had been given a loan earlier but he had defaulted on the repayment.

Mishra said that Aher had been called to the bank on Saturday to arrive at a settlement on the unpaid loan by way of a part payment.

"But he consumed poison soon after arriving at the bank," Mishra said.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 09:11 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores