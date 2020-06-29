Maharashtra extends lockdown till 31 July; what's allowed: Non-essential markets in Mumbai to stay open from 9-5; private offices can start with 10% strength
The Maharashtra government on Monday extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 till 31 July.
"It is directed that, considering the local conditions the concerned district collector and the commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of the epidemic," said Ajoy Mehta, Chief Secretary, government of Maharashtra.
"It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene," Mehta added.
All Govt offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health&medical, treasuries, disaster management, police to function with 15% strength or 15 persons whichever is higher. All private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people whichever is more: Maharashtra Govt pic.twitter.com/lsN00HVWLz
The state government has issued a list of permitted activities in municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amaravati and Nagpur. Following are the economic activities that have been allowed in these areas.
WHAT IS ALLOWED IN MAHARASHTRA
-All essential shops that were allowed to remain open before Monday's order can continue to remain open.
-Non-essential shops will be allowed to open based on the policies of the individual municipal corporation. Non-essential markets and market areas can remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. Liquor shops can continue to operate if permitted, whether for home delivery or otherwise.
-E-commerce is allowed for both essential and non-essential items.
-All industrial units that are presently open can continue to operate.
-All construction sites where work has been allowed can continue to operate.
-Restaurants are allowed to keep their kitchens open, but only home delivery is permitted.
-Activities related to online and distance learning are allowed.
-Government offices can function with a strength of 15 percent or 15 people, which is higher. However, this limit does not apply to offices dealing with emergencies, health services, police, food and civil supplies, municipal services, etc.
-Private offices can function with 10 percent staff strength or 10 people, whichever is more.
NDTV also quoted the Maharashtra government directive as stating that movement of people for non-essential activities "shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene." Only those attending offices and dealing with emergencies will be allowed unrestricted movement.
Maharashtra has a total of 1,64,626 COVID-19 cases of which 7,429 patients have succumbed to the infection, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.
There are 70,622 active cases in Maharashtra, it added.
With inputs from ANI
