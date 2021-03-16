Maharashtra education department uploads question banks for Class 10, 12 on official website

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to conduct online classes, students and parents have expressed concerns over syllabus completion and quality of learning

With the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams around the corner, the Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training (MSCERT) shared question banks on its website, which attracted 66 lakh visitors to the website in a single day.

The exams are scheduled for April-May this year, and the department made available the question banks for multiple subjects on Monday.

Vikas Garad, the deputy director of MSCERT, said the sample question papers for Class 10 and 12 students were offered in English and Marathi for eight subjects each.

The idea behind releasing the question banks, Garad said, was to familiarise students with the type of questions they will have to answer and the structure of the paper.

"There are nearly 17 lakh students of Class 10 and 15 lakh students of Class 12 who can benefit from the question bank," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, in a tweet on Monday, that question banks will be uploaded on the official website as and when they are created.

To help students of class Xth & XIIth prepare for exams, @scertmaha will be providing subject wise question banks. These will be available at https://t.co/Ugilxs0qsF. Students should avail of the benefit.

@CMOMaharashtra @AjitPawarSpeaks pic.twitter.com/zzUJADTnCJ — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 15, 2021

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to conduct online classes, students and parents have expressed concerns over the syllabus completion and the quality of learning. While other classes will be taking school tests and exams, Class 10 and 12 students will be appearing for board exams.

The state education department, to ease some pressure on students and their guardians, has uploaded the question bank to help them have some idea about what to expect in their exams.

Class 12 Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Statistics, English, Mathematics and Statistics (Commerce), History (Marathi), History (English) and Geography (Marathi) question banks are available on the official website.

Similarly, Class 10 Mathematics Part 1 (Marathi), English (first language), History and Political Science (English), History and Political science (Marathi), Geography (English), Geography (Marathi) and Mathematics Part 2 are available.

Meanwhile, in a poll conducted by Times Now, at least 56 percent of respondents voted for exams to be cancelled altogether while just over 30 percent suggested the exams be conducted but online.