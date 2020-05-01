You are here:
Maharashtra Day 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray wish citizens on social media on occasion of state holiday

India FP Trending May 01, 2020 11:21:47 IST

The first day of the month of May is celebrated as Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas. On this day in 1960, the modern-day state of Maharashtra came into existence.

Under the States Reorganization Act, 1956, the state of Bombay was divided into the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The division was done on a linguistic basis.

Since 1960, the public holiday is observed in Maharashtra on 1 May. Government offices, stock markets, and educational institutes remain closed.

Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day coincide with Labour Day which is also celebrated on 1 May. Many leaders greeted the people on Maharashtra Day on social media.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Marathi and hoped that the state continues to prosper and remain safe.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Maharashtra has played an important role in national development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted in Marathi and said that India is proud of Maharashtra’s significant contribution to the development of the country.

Paying his tributes to the greatness of the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wished the people on Maharashtra Day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his warm wishes on the foundation day of Maharashtra.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat. “Both states have made immense contributions to our nation’s growth story. May they both scale new heights & continue to enrich India's progress,” he tweeted.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, shared a colourful picture to greet the public on Maharashtra Day 2020.

Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani hailed the state and hoped for the continued progress of Maharashtra.

Minister of Housing and Finance, Hardeep Singh Puri appreciated the hardworking people of the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 11:21:47 IST

