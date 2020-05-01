Maharashtra Day 2020: Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray wish citizens on social media on occasion of state holiday

The first day of the month of May is celebrated as Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas. On this day in 1960, the modern-day state of Maharashtra came into existence.

Under the States Reorganization Act, 1956, the state of Bombay was divided into the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The division was done on a linguistic basis.

Since 1960, the public holiday is observed in Maharashtra on 1 May. Government offices, stock markets, and educational institutes remain closed.

Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day coincide with Labour Day which is also celebrated on 1 May. Many leaders greeted the people on Maharashtra Day on social media.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Marathi and hoped that the state continues to prosper and remain safe.

महाराष्ट्र दिनानिमित्त महाराष्ट्रीय जनतेला शुभेच्छा व शुभकामना. येणा-या काळात राज्याची अशीच प्रगती व भरभराट होवो आणि महाराष्ट्र सुरक्षित राहो या सदिच्छा. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Maharashtra has played an important role in national development.

Greetings to the people of Maharashtra on their state formation day. The state has played an important role in national development. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the State and well being of its people. #maharashtraday2020 #maharashtradivas — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted in Marathi and said that India is proud of Maharashtra’s significant contribution to the development of the country.

महाराष्ट्र दिनानिमित्त महाराष्ट्र राज्यातल्या बंधू- भगिनींना माझ्या शुभेच्छा. देशाच्या जडणघडणीतील महाराष्ट्राच्या भरीव योगदानाचा भारताला अभिमान आहे. येणाऱ्या काळात राज्याच्या प्रगती आणि संपन्नतेसाठी मी प्रार्थना करतो. जय महाराष्ट्र ! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2020

Paying his tributes to the greatness of the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wished the people on Maharashtra Day.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his warm wishes on the foundation day of Maharashtra.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat. “Both states have made immense contributions to our nation’s growth story. May they both scale new heights & continue to enrich India's progress,” he tweeted.

Greetings to the brothers and sisters of Gujarat and my home state of Maharashtra on the States’ Foundation Day. Both states have made immense contributions to our nation’s growth story. May they both scale new heights & continue to enrich India's progress. pic.twitter.com/xItjPC5POQ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 1, 2020

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, shared a colourful picture to greet the public on Maharashtra Day 2020.

Women and Child Development minister Smriti Irani hailed the state and hoped for the continued progress of Maharashtra.

Minister of Housing and Finance, Hardeep Singh Puri appreciated the hardworking people of the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Jai Maharashtra! On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, I extend warm greetings to the wonderful & hardworking people of the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ji. pic.twitter.com/19AUXfhbSv — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 1, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.