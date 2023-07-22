Maharashtra CM Shinde to adopt kids who lost both parents in Raigad landslides

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that he will adopt all the kids who have lost their parents in the recent landslides at Irshalwadi village in the Raigad district of the state.

“In Irshalwadi landslide several kids have lost their both parents. CM Eknath Shinde has announced to adopt these kids and become their guardian. The CM has declared that these orphaned kids 2 years to 14 years of age will be taken care of by Shrikant Shinde Foundation,” said Shiv Sena.

“All the expenses on education and other things will be occured through Shrikant Shinde foundation run by CM Eknath Shinde’s son. An FD (Fixed deposit) will be made for each kid to fund their education,” said Mangesh Chivte, OSD to CM Eknath Shinde.

Rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continued for a second day at the landslide-hit Irshalwadi in Raigad on Saturday.

One team of NDRF reached the site early this morning and more teams are expected to join the search operation later today.

A landslide struck the tribal village situated on a hill slope in Khalapur tehsil, Raigad district, approximately 80 km from Mumbai around 11 pm on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the tragedy on Thursday and took stock of the relief and rescue efforts. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, said officials.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Chief Minister Shinde after the incident. Shah said four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed to handle the rescue operation.

