Maharashtra CET 2020 releases revised exam schedule; candidates can check details at mahcet.org

The Common Entrance Test cell of Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for the MAH CET 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can check the new schedule at mahcet.org.

The Maharashtra CET 2020 will begin from 3 October.

There are several test centres designated across the state where the entrance exam will be held.

Earlier, the board had published a schedule on 4 September.

According to Hindustan Times, the change has been rolled out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be conducted in the month of April but was later postponed several times because of the COVID-19 situation.

The board has mentioned that the link to the Maharashtra CET Hall Tickets will be released on the website soon. The admit cards will carry important details such as the exam centre, address to the centre, reporting time, among others. Read the official notice here.

For those appearing in the MAH MPEd CET, there will be a test on 3 October, followed by a field test from 4 to 7 October. The MED CET will be taken on 3 October. The BEd and MEd exams will be also conducted on a single day, on 10 October. The next day, the MAH LLB- 5 years CET 2020 will be conducted.

The BPEd CET will comprise a field test apart from the written test. Those who have registered for BA, BSc, BEd integrated will have to appear for the exam on 11 October. The dates for MAH BEd, BEd (Elct) and LLB 3 years will be announced through a different notice.

As the exams are going to be held amidst the pandemic, authority will be taking all necessary precautionary steps, reported NDTV. All candidates must reach their centres on time and carry their original Maharashtra CET hall ticket and original valid photo ID.