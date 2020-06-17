Maharashtra Board to announce HSC result 2020 by mid-July and SSC by July end, says state school education minister

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Class 10 and 12 results by mid-July and by July end respectively, said State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Earlier, reports had suggested that Maharashtra SSC and HSC results would come out by 10 June.

“While the HSC result is usually announced by the end of May and SSC the following fortnight we started the assessment work only in May due to the lockdown," reported The Times of India quoting the school education minister.

After the results are announced, the state government hopes to complete the junior college admission process in August, added Gaikwad.

Maharashtra board Class 10 results are usually declared by June, while that of Class 12 are announced by mid-May. But, this year, results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to speed up the evaluation process, the Uddhav Thackeray government had allowed teachers and other officials concerned to travel for work during the COVID-19 lockdown, reported NDTV.

This year, over 13 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams and 17 lakh took Class 10 exams in the state.

The state government last month decided to cancel the Geography paper for Class 10 and announced that students would be given average marks, based on the score in the other five subjects.

“The committee which was constituted to take a decision on the issue has decided to allot average scores to students for the Geography paper,” said chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board Shakuntala Kale.